KDMC Power Tussle Intensifies: BJP Demands Key Posts Of Standing Committee Chairman And Leader Of The House

Kalyan–Dombivli: The ongoing political tussle for power in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has taken a new turn after the date for the first general body meeting was officially scheduled for March 16. While corporators had been waiting for the meeting since the mayoral election, a fresh demand from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified political activity in the civic body.

Currently, the ruling alliance in KDMC includes Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), BJP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Mayor’s post is held by Shiv Sena, while the Deputy Mayor’s position has gone to BJP. However, the BJP is now pushing for a larger share of power by staking claim to two key posts — the Chairman of the Standing Committee and the Leader of the House.

BJP Hardens Stand in Internal Meeting

The party’s renewed stance was finalised during an important meeting of BJP leaders in Kalyan. Several senior leaders were present at the meeting, including former Union Minister Kapil Patil, former minister Jagannath Patil, MLA Sulabha Gaikwad, Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle, BJP district president Nandu Parab, corporators Dipesh Mhatre and Varun Patil, among others.

During the meeting, leaders clearly stated that the party should not be limited to the Deputy Mayor’s post alone and must also be given responsibility for crucial positions such as the Standing Committee Chairman and the Leader of the House.

Possibility of Political Tug-of-War

BJP leaders are expected to soon meet the state party president Ravindra Chavan to discuss the matter. The party’s future strategy will be finalised after the meeting.

Political observers believe that if a consensus is not reached over the distribution of these posts, the coming days may witness a sharper political tussle between BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) within KDMC. As a result, the upcoming general body meeting of the civic body is likely to become politically significant and closely watched.

