 30 Huts And Shop Demolished In Ambernath For Shiv Temple And Waldhuni Riverfront Project Amid Protests
Authorities from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation demolished 30 huts and a shop near the Ancient Shiv Temple in Ambernath as they were obstructing the temple area and ghat development along the Waldhuni River. The drive triggered protests from residents, who demanded alternative housing.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Ambernath: Thirty huts and one shop located in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation limits were demolished on Saturday as they were obstructing the Ancient Shiv Temple Area Development Project and the ghat development work along the Waldhuni river.

The eviction drive was carried out amid strong protests from local residents.

Rehabilitation Assurance

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shimpi of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation said that a decision has been taken at the Ambernath Municipal Council level to rehabilitate eligible slum dwellers affected by the action.

The structures had become an obstacle to the development works planned near the historic Shiv temple and the riverfront. According to officials, the Ambernath Municipal Council had requested the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to clear the encroachments and make the land available for the project. Notices asking residents to vacate the structures had been issued nearly a year ago.

Legal Recourse

Many slum dwellers had earlier approached the court and demanded alternative housing before eviction. Following discussions, Ambernath Chief Officer Umakant Gaikwad assured that eligible residents would be provided rehabilitation and alternative homes.

Despite the assurance, several residents staged protests during the demolition and clashed with police. Police later dispersed the crowd and carried out a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

