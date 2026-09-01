KDMC Political Crisis: BJP Demands Removal Of MNS From Civic Administration, Threatens Opposition Role |

Kalyan: The ruling alliance in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) appears to be heading for a fresh political showdown, with the BJP openly demanding that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) be removed from the civic administration. The BJP has warned its ally, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, that it is prepared to sit in the Opposition if the MNS continues to remain part of the ruling setup.

Modi Photo Row Triggers Conflict

The latest friction was triggered by an alleged incident involving MNS leader Amit Thackeray, who reportedly had a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed during an event at a college in Pune on August 31. The incident has drawn strong criticism from BJP leaders and has further strained relations between the BJP and MNS.

BJP Kalyan district president Nandkishore ‘Nandu’ Parab has written to Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge, demanding that the MNS be immediately removed from power in the KDMC. Parab has also sought a clear explanation from the Shiv Sena on its stand over the controversy.

BJP Questions MNS Entry Into KDMC

In his letter, Parab pointed out that the 2026 KDMC election was contested by the BJP and Shiv Sena as part of the Mahayuti, whereas the MNS had fought the election against the alliance. According to the BJP, the Shiv Sena subsequently brought the MNS into the civic administration without taking the BJP into confidence.

The BJP had refrained from publicly opposing the move at the time, citing the alliance’s political understanding. However Parab alleged that repeated remarks by MNS leaders against BJP leaders and office-bearers had caused growing resentment within the party.

The alleged removal of PM Modi’s photograph has now become the flashpoint. BJP leaders have strongly condemned the incident and maintained that such conduct cannot be ignored while the MNS continues to enjoy a position of power in the civic body.

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Leaders Back BJP Stand

The BJP’s stand has received backing from several senior party leaders and corporators, including KDMC Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle, House Leader Varun Patil, BJP group leader Shashikant Kamble, corporators Dipesh Mhatre, Mandar Halbe, Daya Gaikwad and Vishu Pendnekar, along with senior BJP leader Nana Suryawanshi, Ravi Singh Thakur and district women’s president Rekha Chaudhary.

The BJP’s ultimatum has put the Shiv Sena in a politically delicate position, as any decision to remove the MNS could alter the balance of power in the civic body, while refusing the BJP’s demand could deepen the rift within the ruling alliance.

When contacted, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge said, “I am not aware of the matter. Once I receive the details we will make our position clear.

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