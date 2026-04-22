KDMC Issues Final Warning Against Illegal Banners In Kalyan East; Violators May Face 3-Month Jail & Fine | File Photo

Mumbai: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has issued a final notice warning citizens, political representatives, office bearers, social activists and printing press owners against the unauthorised installation of banners, flexes and posters on public property in the 5/D Division area of Kalyan East.

In a tweet shared by KDMC, the civic body said such displays are a serious offence and would invite strict action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. The move has been issued in line with directions of the High Court in Public Interest Litigation No. 155 of 2011.

The KDMC has made it clear that banners, flexes and posters cannot be placed on public roads, dividers, footpaths, electric poles, traffic signals, bridges and trees. It has also said that no signboards or advertisements can be erected without prior written permission from the Municipal Corporation’s Sky Signs and Licensing Department and payment of the prescribed fee.

The notice states that the action will apply to banners put up for birthdays, weddings, classes, greetings, political events and similar occasions if they are displayed without authorisation. The civic body has also underlined that such displays not only deface the city but can also create traffic hazards by distracting motorists.

The administration has further warned printing press owners that they must verify whether customers possess valid municipal permission before printing any banner or poster. It has also made it mandatory for every banner or poster to carry the name and address of the printing press in one corner.

As for the penalty, the KDMC has cited Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, under which defacing public or private property is punishable with imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of Rs 2,000, or both.

The notice also warns that if any unauthorised banner is found, the Municipal Corporation can remove it, register an FIR against those responsible and recover the removal cost from the concerned persons. Calling it a final notice, the civic body said action would be taken impartially and without yielding to pressure or excuses.

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