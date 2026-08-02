KDMC Identifies 661 Unsafe Buildings After Bhiwandi Tragedy; 143 Extremely Dangerous Structures Still Occupied |

Kalyan: In the wake of the recent Kohinoor building collapse in Bhiwandi, concerns over ageing and structurally unsafe buildings have once again come into sharp focus across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has identified 661 buildings as unsafe, including 204 structures categorised as 'extremely dangerous', prompting the civic administration to intensify enforcement measures.

143 Extremely Dangerous Buildings Still Occupied

The most alarming aspect of the civic survey is that 143 of the 204 extremely dangerous buildings continue to be occupied, despite the serious risk they pose to residents. According to municipal officials, these structures are beyond repair and require demolition. The remaining 61 extremely dangerous buildings have already been vacated, and demolition of these structures will be undertaken in phases.

KDMC has directed occupants of 143 buildings to vacate immediately, warning of police-assisted evacuation if necessary. The civic body has demolished 15 dangerous buildings, but evacuating the remaining occupied structures remains a challenge as many residents continue resisting relocation.

Hundreds of Buildings Require Repairs

Apart from 204 extremely dangerous buildings, the civic body identified 457 as unsafe but repairable. Of these, 60 must be vacated before repairs, while 361 can be repaired with residents remaining, subject to safety precautions. Another 36 require minor repairs. Officials said all 661 buildings were categorised based on structural audit reports submitted by property owners after notices were served.

The civic administration is awaiting structural audit reports for 51 buildings despite repeated notices. KDMC will appoint empanelled auditors if owners fail to submit them and recover the expenditure from property owners. Defaulters may face a ₹25,000 penalty, though none has been recovered so far. Meanwhile, the administration has directed all ward offices to expedite action against dangerous buildings.

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