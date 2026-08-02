Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Residents Halt Demolition, Demand Loss Assessment And Rehabilitation Plan | X / PTI

Bhiwandi: A day after the tragic collapse of the B-Wing of Kohinoor Apartment in Bhandari Compound claimed 10 lives, residents on Sunday strongly opposed the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation's (BNCMC) proposed demolition of the remaining structure, insisting that authorities first complete a proper assessment of their losses, facilitate the retrieval of belongings, and provide a clear rehabilitation plan.

Civic Body Readies Demolition After Declaring Building Unsafe

The civic administration had planned to begin demolishing the remaining portion of the building after declaring it structurally unsafe following Saturday's collapse. Heavy machinery, including excavators, and municipal personnel were deployed at the site to commence the operation.

However, affected residents gathered at the spot and prevented the demolition, arguing that hundreds of families would lose whatever remained of their homes if the structure was razed without allowing them to recover valuables and important documents.

Demand for Panchnama and Written Rehabilitation Assurance

Residents maintained that before any demolition is undertaken, the authorities must conduct a detailed panchnama of every affected flat. They also demanded a written assurance regarding their rehabilitation and the reconstruction of the building by the developer before permitting any further action.

The civic body identified a neighbouring residential building as potentially unsafe and directed occupants to vacate immediately for a structural audit and repairs. Several families began shifting belongings on Sunday but raised concerns over the lack of clarity on compensation, documentation of losses and temporary accommodation before they can safely return.

In view of the growing protest, incharge assistant municipal commissioner of ward committee No 4, Arvind Ghugre, announced that the demolition exercise had been deferred for the time being. He said the civic administration would hold discussions with the affected residents on Monday.

Meanwhile, local corporator Yashwant Taware urged the municipal administration to adopt a consultative approach instead of initiating demolition without first taking residents into confidence.

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