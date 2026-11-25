KDMC Files Police Complaint Over Illegal Banners On Road Dividers, Removes 90 During Special Drive | File Photo

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has registered a police complaint against unidentified persons for illegally putting up banners on road dividers and electricity poles without obtaining civic permission. The action has been initiated under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

Unauthorised Banners Found On Roads

According to the civic administration several unauthorised banners bearing the name Malhar Banquet were found installed on road dividers and electricity poles along Smart City Road and Khadakpada Road The banners had allegedly been put up without obtaining permission from the municipal corporation.

Following the discovery, Sandeep Mhatre, head of the hawkers' squad at KDMC's B Ward Office (2/B), filed a complaint against unidentified persons at Khadakpada Police Station in Kalyan West under the relevant provisions of the Act.

90 Unauthorised Banners Removed

Meanwhile, the B Ward squad removed around 90 unauthorised banners during a special drive conducted throughout the day.

Assistant Commissioner of B Ward Dhananjay Thorat said that the civic body regularly conducts drives to remove illegal hoardings and banners that contribute to the defacement of public spaces.

He warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those found putting up banners on roadsides, road dividers, trees and government properties, including electricity poles and streetlights, without prior permission.

The KDMC has reiterated that unauthorised display of banners on public property will invite criminal action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

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