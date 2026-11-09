KDMC Faces Uddhav Sena Protest Over 10-Month Delay In Nominated Corporator Appointments, Party Demands Action |

Kalyan: Accusing the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) administration and the ruling establishment of deliberately delaying the appointment of nominated corporators, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction launched a protest outside the civic headquarters on Monday November 9. Party workers beat traditional dhol-tasha drums at the main entrance in an attempt to draw the administration’s attention to the issue.

Nominated Corporator Appointments Pending For Nearly 10 Months

The protest comes nearly 10 months after the municipal elections held in January 2026, with the appointments of nominated members still pending. The delay has triggered questions over the administration’s failure to finalise the process particularly when neighbouring civic bodies, including the Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi municipal corporations, have already completed their appointments.

The Uddhav Sena has alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the civic administration through written representations and reminders, no concrete decision has been taken. Party group leader Umesh Borgaonkar said the faction had submitted a representation on September 24, followed by a reminder on November 2 but received no definite response.

KDMC Had Assured All-Party Meeting On Nominations

He further pointed out that the administration, through a letter dated November 5, had assured the party that an all-party meeting would be convened at the Municipal Commissioner’s office. However, no date for the appointments has been announced so far.

Sankesh Bhoir, a corporator from the Uddhav Sena who is leading the agitation, maintained that nominated members should be appointed within a month of the declaration of election results, as provided under the applicable municipal provisions. He accused the administration of remaining indifferent despite repeated demands.

Since the government is not waking up to the issue, we have started beating drums to wake it up Bhoir said taking a swipe at the ruling establishment.

The party has decided to continue the agitation by beating dhol-tasha drums for 10 minutes every day until the administration announces a definite date for the appointments.

The protest has brought the pending nominations back into the spotlight, with attention now focused on whether the civic administration will convene the promised all-party meeting and initiate the appointment process.

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