KDMC Demolishes Unauthorised Market In Dombivli’s Nilje; Case Filed Against Landowner For Allegedly Obstructing Civic Staff

KDMC officials removed an unauthorised market in Nilje after alleged resistance from vendors and the landowner led to police intervention | X - @KDMCOfficial

Dombivli, September 7, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has intensified its action against unauthorised markets operating within its jurisdiction.

Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel, the civic body’s E-Ward team carried out a demolition and encroachment removal drive against an unauthorised market located behind Green Park Tower at Lodha Heaven in Nilje, Dombivli.

The joint operation was conducted by the hawker control squad from the KDMC headquarters along with the E-Ward hawker control team under the leadership of Sachin Tamkhede, Assistant Commissioner, E-Ward.

Vendors, Landowner Allegedly Resist Action

The civic team reportedly faced strong resistance from vendors operating at the market and landowner Raja Patil during the drive.

According to civic officials, the situation escalated when members of the crowd allegedly obstructed the municipal staff from carrying out their duties and manhandled some employees. Officials also alleged that an attempt was made to drive a vehicle towards the civic personnel.

The incident led to tension at the site, following which the municipal team sought assistance from the Manpada Police.

With police personnel present, the situation was brought under control and the unauthorised market was shut down.

A case has been registered at Manpada Police Station against market organiser and landowner Raja Patil for allegedly obstructing government work and assaulting civic employees.

Senior Officials Inspect Site

Following the incident, Additional Municipal Commissioner Yogesh Godse and Prasad Borkar, Deputy Commissioner of the Unauthorised Construction Control Department, visited the site and inspected the location.

The civic administration said a meeting involving the concerned departments would be convened shortly to work out a permanent solution for the site and prevent the unauthorised market from resuming operations.

KDMC officials said action against unauthorised markets and encroachments would continue across the corporation’s jurisdiction as per applicable rules.

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The civic body also warned that those obstructing municipal officials while they are carrying out authorised duties could face legal action.

The latest drive is part of the civic administration’s ongoing efforts to regulate unauthorised commercial activity and remove encroachments from public and civic-controlled spaces.

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