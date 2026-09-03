Ganeshotsav 2026: KDMC, Police Hold Coordination Meet In Kalyan As 600 Citizens Raise Festival Issues

Officials and Ganesh mandal representatives discuss security, permissions and civic arrangements ahead of Ganeshotsav in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, September 3, 2026: With Ganeshotsav 2026 around the corner, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and police department have stepped up preparations to ensure a peaceful, safe and well-managed festival.

A joint coordination meeting attended by nearly 550-600 citizens, including Ganesh mandal representatives, Police Mitras, members of Shanti Mohalla Committees and Mahila Dakshata Committees, was held at Acharya Atre Rangmandir in Kalyan West on Wednesday.

Coordination Meeting Held

The meeting, organised jointly by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Kalyan, and KDMC, focused on addressing ground-level concerns of Ganesh mandals and strengthening coordination between civic authorities, police and citizens ahead of the festival.

The programme began at 5 pm with the worship of a Ganesh idol and continued until 8.05 pm. A special cyber awareness session was conducted to alert citizens and festival organisers about rising cybercrime and the precautions required to avoid falling victim to online fraud. A short film highlighting the harmful effects of noise pollution was also screened.

KDMC One Window Scheme

A key highlight of the meeting was the presentation on KDMC's 'One Window Scheme' software. Through a PowerPoint presentation, civic officials explained the application process and functioning of the system to Ganesh mandals.

The initiative is aimed at simplifying and streamlining various permissions and administrative procedures required for organising Ganeshotsav programmes.

DCP Zone 3 Atul Zende delivered the introductory address. Additional Commissioner of Police, East Regional Division, Kalyan, Sanjay Jadhav, and KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel were among the senior officials present at the meeting.

Citizens Raise Festival Issues

During the interaction, Ganesh mandal representatives and citizens raised several issues concerning festival-related permissions, security arrangements, traffic management, noise pollution and other civic and administrative matters.

Officials heard the grievances and assured the participants that the issues would be taken up at the appropriate level and resolved wherever possible. They also stressed the importance of close coordination between mandals, police and the civic administration throughout the festival.

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Appeal For Peaceful Celebrations

Authorities appealed to Ganesh mandals and citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed rules and cooperate with the police and civic administration.

Officials said collective responsibility and timely coordination would be crucial to ensuring that Ganeshotsav passes off peacefully, safely and without disruption across Kalyan-Dombivli.

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