KDMC Cracks Down On Illegal Banners, Books Case Against 4 Unidentified Persons In Kalyan East

Civic officials found four unauthorised promotional banners during an inspection across Kalyan East | AI Generated Image

Kalyan, October 8, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has stepped up its action against unauthorised banners and hoardings, with a case registered against four unidentified persons for allegedly displaying banners at multiple locations in Kalyan East without obtaining the required civic or traffic police permission.

The action was initiated following directions from Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel, who has instructed civic officials to take strict action against illegal hoardings and banners that deface public spaces and contribute to visual pollution across the municipal limits.

Inspection In Kalyan East

During an inspection in 4/J ward, civic officials found four banners displayed at different locations in Kalyan East. These included banners of Seema Caterers and Madras Cafe at Lokgram, a “Special Festival Offer” banner at Katemanivali, and a banner advertising a Vamakshi Events exhibition on Kolsewadi Road.

According to the KDMC, the banners had been installed by unidentified persons. Officials also found that no permission had been obtained from the municipal corporation or the city traffic police for displaying the banners at the respective locations.

Legal Action Under Defacement Act

The civic administration maintained that putting up such banners without the requisite permission amounts to unauthorised use of public spaces and constitutes defacement of property. Following the inspection, civic officials initiated legal action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

Under the guidance of Savita Hile, Assistant Commissioner of the 4/J ward, Suresh Marothiya, Assistant Squad Head of the hawker squad, lodged a complaint against four unidentified persons at Kolsewadi Police Station, Kalyan East.

A case has been registered against the unidentified persons under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

KDMC Intensifies Banner Crackdown

The latest action is part of the KDMC's ongoing drive against illegal banners, hoardings and other forms of unauthorised publicity material. The civic administration has been removing such structures from roads, public spaces and other prominent locations to prevent visual pollution and maintain the city's civic appearance.

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Officials have also reiterated that individuals, businesses and event organisers must obtain the necessary permissions before putting up banners or promotional material in public spaces. The civic body's action signals that unauthorised displays could invite both removal and criminal proceedings.

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