KDMC Administrative Reshuffle: Assistant Commissioners Transferred, Medical Officers Reassigned; Shailesh Kulkarni Gets City Engineer Charge

KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal has ordered changes across ward offices, civic hospitals and the engineering department | AI Generated Image

Kalyan, October 6, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) witnessed a major administrative reshuffle on Monday, with Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal issuing a series of orders transferring assistant commissioners, changing the responsibilities of medical officers and assigning Executive Engineer (AMRUT) Shailesh Kulkarni the additional charge of City Engineer.

The changes, implemented across several key departments and ward offices, are aimed at reallocating administrative responsibilities and ensuring continuity in civic operations.

Assistant Commissioners Reassigned

As part of the reshuffle, Dhananjay Thorat has been transferred from Ward 3/K to Ward 2/B as Assistant Commissioner. However, he will also continue to hold the additional charge of Ward 3/K.

Sachin Tamkhede has been shifted from Ward 10/E and posted as Assistant Commissioner at the Circle-2 office. Abhiman Pawar has been transferred from Ward 7/H and appointed as the in-charge Assistant Commissioner of Ward 5/D.

Similarly, Umesh Yamgar has been moved from Ward 5/D to Ward 10/E as the in-charge Assistant Commissioner.

Vijay Bhoir, who was working as a clerk in Ward 7/H, has been given the responsibility of in-charge Assistant Commissioner of the same ward.

In another change, Superintendent Chandrakant Jagtap has been assigned the additional charge of in-charge Assistant Commissioner at the General Administration Headquarters. He will discharge the additional responsibility along with his existing duties.

Four Medical Officers Reassigned

The reshuffle has also brought changes in the civic health department, with four medical officers being reassigned.

According to the orders, Dr Deepa Shukla, who was serving as the Chief Medical Health Officer, has been assigned the responsibility of Chief Medical Officer at Vasant Valley Hospital.

Dr Sapna Ramole, who was serving as the Chief Medical Officer at Vasant Valley Hospital, has now been appointed as Medical Health Officer.

Similarly, Dr Yogesh Chaudhary, Medical Officer at Rukminibai Hospital, has been given the additional responsibility of Chief Medical Officer of the same hospital.

The hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sulakshana Tribhuvan, has, meanwhile, been assigned the post of Medical Officer at Rukminibai Hospital.

The concerned medical officers have been directed to relinquish their existing responsibilities immediately and take charge of their new assignments. They have also been instructed to submit reports regarding assumption of charge to the General Administration Headquarters and ensure that the orders are entered in their respective service books.

Kulkarni Gets City Engineer Charge

In another significant decision, Executive Engineer (AMRUT) Shailesh Kulkarni has been given the additional charge of City Engineer.

The order issued by Commissioner Abhinav Goel states that Kulkarni will hold the additional charge temporarily until further orders. He will continue to discharge his existing responsibilities as Executive Engineer (AMRUT) along with the additional charge of City Engineer.

Kulkarni has also been directed to submit a report to the General Administration Headquarters after assuming the additional charge.

Warning Against Political Pressure

The administration has issued a stern warning alongside the transfer orders, cautioning officials against attempting to use political influence to get their transfers modified or their newly assigned responsibilities cancelled.

The order states that any officer found attempting to exert political pressure for a change in the place of posting or cancellation of the assigned charge could face disciplinary action under Rule 23 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

All concerned officials have been directed to assume their new responsibilities immediately and submit reports confirming their assumption of charge to the General Administration Headquarters.

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The reshuffle is significant as it covers multiple levels of the civic administration, including ward offices, the health department and the engineering wing.

The changes are expected to bring a new set of responsibilities to several key posts and could have a bearing on the functioning of ward offices, civic health services and ongoing development-related works in the KDMC area.

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