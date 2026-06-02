KDMC Cracks Down On Encroachments In Kalyan-Dombivli; 27 Handcarts, Illegal Structures Removed In Major Civic Drive | VIDEO

KDMC teams remove illegal hawkers and roadside encroachments during a large-scale enforcement operation aimed at easing traffic congestion in Kalyan-Dombivli | File Photo

Kalyan, June 2: In a major anti-encroachment operation aimed at easing traffic congestion and restoring public spaces, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) carried out an extensive crackdown on illegal hawkers, roadside encroachments and unauthorised structures across key stretches of the D and I ward areas.

The special drive was conducted under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel and Additional Commissioner Yogesh Godse, with overall supervision by Deputy Commissioner Prasad Borkar.

Joint teams from the KDMC headquarters, D Ward Office and I Ward Office undertook the operation along the busy Chakki Naka–Nandivali (Malang Road) corridor and the 100-Feet Road area.

During the day-long action, civic officials removed encroachments that had extended onto public roads and footpaths, including unauthorised hawkers and illegally erected structures that were obstructing pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Illegal structures and vending equipment seized

According to KDMC officials, the operation resulted in the removal of 27 handcarts, three iron stalls, four benches, 26 unauthorised sheds and three hoardings. Authorities also seized several items used for illegal vending activities, including eight bicycles, LPG cylinders, three gas stoves and other miscellaneous materials.

The civic body further issued strict warnings to garage owners and commercial establishments found occupying roads and footpaths, directing them to immediately clear the encroached areas or face further action.

Traffic enforcement conducted alongside drive

In a parallel enforcement exercise, KDMC worked in coordination with the Traffic Department to address traffic bottlenecks caused by improperly parked vehicles. As part of the campaign, 25 two-wheelers and four-wheelers creating obstructions on public roads were penalised under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioners Umesh Yamgar (D Ward) and Sunil Londhe (I Ward), along with Superintendent Nitin Chaudhary, Rajendra Salunkhe, and officials and staff from the municipal headquarters and both ward offices.

Traffic Police Constable V.V. Salunkhe and Traffic Warden Lalit Prasad provided crucial support during the drive.

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KDMC to continue enforcement operations

KDMC officials stated that similar joint enforcement operations will continue regularly to ensure that roads, footpaths and traffic corridors remain free from encroachments.

The civic body has appealed to citizens, traders, hawkers and business owners to comply with regulations and cooperate with municipal authorities in maintaining orderly and accessible public spaces.

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