Kalyan: KDMC Conducts Anti-Encroachment Drive Around Railway Station, Skywalk And Market Areas | VIDEO

KDMC officials and police personnel remove illegal encroachments during a joint drive near Kalyan Railway Station and surrounding market areas | File Photo

Kalyan, May 12: In a coordinated crackdown against illegal encroachments and unauthorised hawkers, the police and officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) carried out a major anti-encroachment operation across key areas of Kalyan on Monday evening.

Joint operation conducted across crowded areas

The drive was conducted between 6 pm and 8 pm under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, Kalyan, and in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyan Division. The joint operation covered several crowded and sensitive locations falling under the jurisdiction of the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station.

Encroachments removed from key commercial pockets

The action was undertaken in and around the Skywalk area, Kalyan Railway Station vicinity, ST Bus Stand, Jhunjarrao Market, Neelam Galli, Mohammad Ali Chowk, and Shivaji Chowk, where authorities removed illegal encroachments and cleared footpaths to ease pedestrian movement and traffic congestion.

During the operation, KDMC officials seized goods and materials belonging to unauthorised street vendors and initiated further civic action against violators.

Officials stated that the drive was aimed at restoring public space, reducing congestion, and ensuring smoother movement for commuters in the busy commercial pockets of the city.

Heavy police deployment during drive

A substantial police force from Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station was deployed to maintain law and order during the operation. The police team included one Senior Police Inspector, one Police Inspector (Crime), one Assistant Police Inspector, 14 police personnel, six women police personnel, and the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station CRM mobile unit.

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Officials said such joint operations will continue in the coming days to keep public spaces free from encroachments and maintain civic discipline in high-footfall areas of Kalyan.

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