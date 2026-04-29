Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC Transfers 84 Encroachment Staff In Major Administrative Shake-Up; Immediate Joining Mandated

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation | File Pic

Kalyan, April 29: In a significant administrative reshuffle aimed at tightening control over encroachments and regulating hawkers, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has transferred 84 employees from its encroachment and hawker control squads across various wards.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, involves the reassignment of workers, sanitation staff, drivers, and constables to different ward jurisdictions. The move is intended to streamline operations and enhance the efficiency of anti-encroachment drives across the city.

Strategic redistribution of staff

According to official details, the highest number of transfers have been executed from ‘A’ ward to ‘K’, ‘I’, ‘B’, and ‘G’ wards, indicating a strategic redistribution of manpower to areas requiring stricter enforcement.

All transferred employees have been instructed to assume charge in their new postings with immediate effect.

Warning against political pressure

The administration has also issued a stern warning against any attempts to influence or reverse transfer orders through political pressure. Officials stated that such actions would invite strict disciplinary proceedings under the Maharashtra Civil Services Act, 1979.

Copies of the transfer order have been circulated to all departments and ward offices to ensure prompt implementation.

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Focus on urban management

Deputy Commissioner (General Administration) Prasad Borkar stated that the reshuffle is expected to significantly strengthen the corporation’s efforts in removing illegal encroachments and bringing hawker activities under better regulation, thereby improving urban management and public convenience.

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