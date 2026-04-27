Kalyan-Dombivli: ₹600 Crore Mobile Tower Dues Spark Indefinite Hunger Strike, KDMC Under Pressure

Activist launches hunger strike outside KDMC office over pending mobile tower dues | File Photo

Kalyan, April 27: Bringing the issue of massive pending dues into sharp focus, a social activist has launched an indefinite hunger strike outside the headquarters of the KDMC, demanding immediate recovery of over Rs 600 crore in commercial taxes from mobile tower companies operating in the region.

Activist begins protest

Pagare, a resident of Rambaug in Kalyan West, began his protest on April 27, alleging prolonged inaction by the civic administration despite repeated follow-ups and formal representations.

He stated that the issue is not merely financial but directly linked to public accountability and governance. This is public money. If strict action is not taken, it sets a wrong precedent, he asserted, adding that his hunger strike will continue until concrete recovery steps are initiated.

RTI reveals pending dues

As per information accessed through the RTI Act, around 4,500 mobile towers are currently installed across KDMC limits, with an estimated Rs 600 crore in unpaid business taxes. The revelation has raised serious questions over regulatory enforcement and revenue leakage within the civic system.

Administration responds

Reacting to the growing pressure, Yogesh Godse, Additional Commissioner (2) of KDMC, acknowledged the issue and indicated that corrective measures are underway.

“New guidelines for mobile tower companies have been introduced. As per the revised policy, all pending dues will be recovered strictly,” he said, hinting at a more aggressive recovery mechanism in the coming days.

Political heat builds

The issue has also gained political traction, with Umesh Borgaonkar, group leader of Shiv Sena UBT in KDMC, confirming that the matter was discussed extensively in the general body meeting.

We have sought detailed ward-wise information of all mobile towers, authorised and unauthorised, including their locations, operating companies, permissions, documentation fees, and outstanding dues, Borgaonkar said.

He further added that a formal letter has been sent to the Municipal Commissioner and concerned departments, and a committee will scrutinise the data once it is compiled.

“Transparency and citizen safety are our priorities. After reviewing the complete report, necessary action will be taken based on facts,” he emphasized.

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Pressure mounts on KDMC

With an activist on an indefinite fast and political stakeholders demanding accountability, the spotlight is now firmly on KDMC. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the civic body translates assurances into tangible action or faces further public and political backlash over one of the city’s largest pending revenue issues.

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