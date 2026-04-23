Kalyan: KDMC Mayor Harshali Thavil Pulls Up Officials Over Open Chamber, Sets Same-Day Deadline For Repairs

KDMC Mayor Harshali Thavil inspects hazardous open chamber, orders immediate repairs | File Photo

Kalyan, April 23: In a rare display of on-ground accountability, the KDMC Mayor publicly pulled up civic officials after a dangerously damaged underground water supply chamber was found open on a busy road in Kalyan. The mayor not only conducted a spot inspection but also issued a strict same-day ultimatum, warning of action if immediate repairs were not carried out.

Hazardous chamber sparks concern

The incident occurred in the Prem Auto area, where a major underground chamber belonging to the water supply department was found with its iron cover broken, posing a serious threat to pedestrians and motorists. Locals had reportedly been navigating the hazardous stretch for days, raising fears of a major accident.

Mayor intervenes and reprimands officials

Taking serious note of the situation, Mayor Harshali Thavil directly contacted Water Supply Officer Mahesh Davare and reprimanded him over the phone for what she termed as gross negligence. She then rushed to the site herself to assess the risk firsthand.

Visibly upset over the situation, the mayor expressed strong displeasure, stating that such lapses amount to playing with citizens’ lives. She warned the concerned officer in clear terms to fix the issue by evening, failing which strict action would follow. “If the work is not completed today, I will ensure accountability at your level,” she reportedly told the officer.

Concerns over civic functioning

The mayor’s intervention has once again exposed gaps in KDMC’s functioning, particularly in routine maintenance and safety measures. Citizens have often complained about delayed responses to civic issues, and this incident has only reinforced concerns about administrative negligence.

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Repairs expected, debate continues

Following the mayor’s stern warning, repair work was expected to be initiated on priority. However, the episode has sparked fresh debate over whether such reactive measures are enough, or if systemic reforms are urgently needed within the civic body.

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