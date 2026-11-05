KDMC Cracks Down On Decorative Lights Installed On Trees In Kalyan-Dombivli; Over 100 Establishments Remove Fixtures |

Kalyan: A crackdown by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) against the unauthorised installation of decorative electric lights on trees has begun yielding results, with more than 100 commercial establishments voluntarily removing the fixtures following civic notices and appeals. Municipal teams have also dismantled the installations at locations where establishments failed to comply.

Garden Inspectors Identify Over 100 Locations With Electric Lights Installed On Trees

The drive was undertaken across all municipal wards under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel and members of the Tree Authority. Garden inspectors were assigned to survey public spaces and identify trees being used for decorative lighting. The inspection revealed more than 100 locations where electrical lights had been installed on trees, potentially damaging their trunks and branches.

Taking note of the violations, the civic body issued notices to the establishments and commercial premises concerned, directing them to remove the installations. It also appealed to citizens and businesses to voluntarily take down electric lights, posters, banners and advertisements fixed to trees.

Civic Body Cites NGT Directions And Maharashtra Tree Protection Act

The KDMC clarified that damaging trees by driving nails into their trunks, putting up promotional material or wrapping them with electrical decorations is prohibited under applicable environmental regulations. The civic body's action is in accordance with directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), court orders and the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

Following the notices, more than 100 establishments removed the decorative lighting on their own. Municipal teams subsequently visited the remaining locations and removed the installations wherever violations continued.

The action has drawn appreciation from environmental activists, who have welcomed the civic body's intervention to protect urban greenery from commercial encroachments and damaging decorative practices.

Chief Garden Superintendent Sanjay Jadhav warned that establishments found repeating such violations would face action. He said permission would not be granted for activities involving nailing, advertising or installing decorative lights on trees.

The KDMC has urged residents, shopkeepers and commercial establishments to cooperate with the administration and help preserve the city's green cover and environmental beauty.

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