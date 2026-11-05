Kalyan Traders Allege Police Harassment Over Late-Night Shop Closures Amid Diwali Rush; Seek DCP's Intervention |

Kalyan: Traders in Kalyan have expressed resentment over alleged harassment by police personnel and beat marshals who reportedly pressure shopkeepers to shut their establishments even as they continue routine business activities after customers leave. With the Diwali shopping season witnessing extended business hours, traders have sought police cooperation to ensure they can operate without unnecessary interference.

Shiv Sena Traders' Cell Delegation Meets DCP Atul Zende

Raising the issue, Vimal Thakkar (Vasani), Kalyan city chief of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) traders' cell, met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Atul Zende and submitted a memorandum highlighting the difficulties faced by local traders. Bharat Mota and several other businessmen were also present during the meeting.

The delegation pointed out that traditional retail businesses are already facing challenges due to the growing shift towards online shopping and a prolonged market slowdown. They said a significant number of residents in Kalyan commute to Mumbai for work and return home late in the evening. Consequently, many customers visit local markets for their Diwali shopping after 8.30 pm.

Shopkeepers Need Two To Three Hours For Billing, Stock Replenishment And Daily Accounts

Traders explained that closing a shop does not immediately bring business activities to an end. After the last customer leaves, shopkeepers need another two to three hours to replenish stocks, complete billing, settle daily accounts and prepare their establishments for the next day's business. However, they alleged that police personnel and beat marshals frequently pressure them to close shops during this period, causing avoidable inconvenience.

Thakkar urged the police department to adopt a practical and cooperative approach, particularly during the final week of Diwali, when retail activity generally increases. He requested that traders be allowed sufficient time to complete their legitimate business-related work without facing unnecessary intervention.

Taking cognisance of the memorandum, DCP Atul Zende gave a positive assurance that traders would not face such inconvenience and said appropriate instructions would be issued to the concerned police personnel.

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