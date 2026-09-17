KDMC Corporator Tejashree Gaikwad's Caste Claim Validated By Thane Scrutiny Committee | AI Representational Image

Kalyan: The caste claim of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) corporator Tejashree Hemant Gaikwad, formerly known as Tejashree Shyam Sonawane, has been validated by the Thane District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee.

Caste claim receives approval

The committee accepted her claim of belonging to the ‘Mahar’ Scheduled Caste and issued a caste validity certificate following scrutiny of the documents submitted by her.

Gaikwad had applied for caste validity on December 18, 2025. The committee examined the documents and took its decision at a meeting held on September 11.

The caste certificate submitted by Gaikwad had been issued by the Kalyan Sub-Divisional Officer on April 12, 2021. The certificate, bearing number 1865/2021, identifies her as belonging to the Mahar Scheduled Caste.

The committee’s decision brings clarity to the caste-validity process concerning Gaikwad and addresses questions that had been raised regarding her eligibility for the reserved seat.

Gaikwad calls decision social justice victory

Following the decision, Gaikwad thanked her supporters and voters for standing by her.

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“I thank all the workers and voters who placed their trust in me. This is not just a personal victory but an important step in the fight for social justice. I will continue to serve the people,” Gaikwad said.

The committee’s validation formally concludes the scrutiny process concerning her caste claim, subject to any legal or statutory remedies available under the applicable law.

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