KDMC Birth-Death Registration Office In Dombivli Still Lacks Basic Facilities, Documents Kept On Floor

Official records remain without proper storage at the KDMC Birth and Death Registration Office in Dombivli East | File Photo

Dombivli, October 8, 2026: A year after the KDMC’s Birth and Death Registration Office was shifted to a new premises following the declaration of its earlier building as dangerous, basic facilities continue to remain a major concern for both employees and citizens visiting the office.

The divisional office was shifted in September 2025 to Virat Mansion, located at Gopal Nagar Lane No. 1 in Dombivli East. However, even after a year, the office reportedly lacks adequate storage facilities for important records, with files and documents being kept on the floor and on tables.

Employees said cupboards and racks required for the systematic storage of official records have not yet been provided. The absence of proper storage arrangements has not only created inconvenience for the staff but has also raised concerns over the safety and preservation of important documents.

Drinking Water Facility Lacking

The office also faces a shortage of drinking water. Although a water connection is available, a separate connection required to operate the RO water purifier has not been provided. As a result, the available water is reportedly being used only for toilet purposes.

Employees have been forced to either carry drinking water from home or purchase it from outside. Citizens visiting the office for birth and death certificates and other related services are also facing inconvenience due to the lack of drinking water facilities.

Office Shifted After Safety Concerns

The office had earlier functioned from the Civic Facility Centre of the divisional office. The premises had to be shifted after portions of the plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling reportedly fell twice, raising safety concerns.

In June 2025, the facility was shifted to the Manpada Four Roads area. Subsequently, in September 2025, the Birth and Death Registration Department was shifted to its present location at Gopal Nagar.

While the new office has basic working infrastructure such as tables, chairs and computers, several essential facilities are still missing. The situation has raised questions over the civic body’s preparedness in providing a functional workplace for employees and adequate facilities for citizens.

KDMC Assures Storage Facilities

Meanwhile, KDMC officials said the issue of document storage would be addressed soon.

Also Watch:

Read Also KDMC Cracks Down On Illegal Banners, Books Case Against 4 Unidentified Persons In Kalyan East

An official approval has already been granted by the Municipal Commissioner to provide storage facilities for the documents. The further process will be completed soon, following which a tender will be issued, said Avdhoot Madan, Deputy Engineer, KDMC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/