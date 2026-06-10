KDMC Announces 20 Per Cent Water Cut Until August-End, Rotational 24-Hour Shutdowns Across Kalyan-Dombivli From June 12; Check Affected Areas

Residents across Kalyan-Dombivli prepare for scheduled water shutdowns as KDMC rolls out conservation measures amid monsoon uncertainty | AI Generated Image

Kalyan, June 10, 2026: In a major move aimed at conserving drinking water ahead of a potentially prolonged dry spell, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a rotational 24-hour water supply shutdown across various parts of Kalyan and Dombivli beginning June 12.

The decision follows directives issued by the Water Resources Department, which has instructed all municipal corporations and public authorities to implement a 20 per cent reduction in daily water consumption.

Conservation Measures Due To Delayed Monsoon

According to KDMC officials, the measure has been necessitated by forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicating that the monsoon may be delayed this year due to the impact of El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). State authorities have directed local bodies to ensure prudent management of drinking water resources until August 31, 2026.

The latest decision was taken during a meeting held on June 9 between officials of the Water Resources Department and civic authorities. In line with the directives, water supply from KDMC's Netivali, Barave, and Mohili Water Treatment Plants will remain suspended in designated areas on specific dates between June 12 and June 21.

Ward-Wise Shutdown Schedule

As per the schedule, areas falling under F and G wards in Dombivli East, supplied by the Netivali Water Treatment Plant, will face a 24-hour shutdown on June 12 and June 17. Residents of Dombivli West's H Ward will experience similar disruptions on June 14 and June 19.

Water supply from the Barave Water Treatment Plant will remain suspended on June 13 and June 18 in Kalyan East's D and J wards, as well as parts of Kalyan West including Godrej Hill, Par Naka, and the Subhash Maidan tank vicinity. On June 15 and June 20, supply will be halted in B and C wards of Kalyan West.

Meanwhile, areas served by the Mohili Water Treatment Plant—including Manda-Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivli, Shahad, Atali, and several villages in the Kalyan rural belt—will witness a complete shutdown on June 16 and June 21. The affected urban pockets include Yogidham, Milind Nagar, Birla College, Chikanghar, Murbad Road, and the Valdhuni area.

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Duration And Advisory For Residents

KDMC has clarified that water supply in the notified areas will remain suspended from 12 midnight on the scheduled date until 12 midnight the following day, amounting to a full 24-hour shutdown.

The civic administration has appealed to residents to store only the required quantity of water and use it judiciously during the restriction period. Officials said the temporary conservation measures are intended to avert a larger water crisis if rainfall remains below expectations in the coming weeks.

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