Kashmiri Bangles Trend Surges Ahead Of Eid, Driven By Social Media Buzz |

As Ramzan nears its end and Eid is ahead, a new fashion trend has taken over social media and local markets about Kashmiri bangles. The trend is not restricted to Mumbai or across India, it is already abuzz in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and countries such as Pakistan.

What started with a single viral reel has now turned into a widespread craze, especially among women shoppers preparing for Eid al-Fitr. In Mumbai, the demand is clearly visible across key shopping hubs.

Markets including Crawford Market, Bhindi Bazaar, Fort, and Mohammad Ali Road are packed with customers, many specifically looking for these colourful, jingling bangles. Although, despite the name, Kashmir is not widely known for producing these bangles today. The style itself is not new. Many users on socials recall similar designs being popular years ago, including when Kajol wore them in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Like many trends, they have made a comeback. However, questions around authenticity still linger. Traditionally, Kashmiri jewellery did not include glass bangles; gold ornaments were more common, especially in bridal wear.

As per traders operating in Srinagar, most bangles sold under this label are not made in Kashmir. Instead, they are sourced from manufacturing hubs across India and even imported from China. The term “Kashmiri” is largely seen as a marketing label, even as demand continues to rise. Social media platforms, especially Instagram, are driving this trend.

Also Watch:

In Mumbai, the rush has intensified just days before Eid. At Crawford Market, large groups of women can be seen browsing and buying bangles late into the evening. Jewellery stalls are crowded, with pastel shades emerging as the most popular choice this year.

For many buyers at Mohammad Ali Road, the trend goes beyond fashion. A group of young shoppers said buying bangles is part of the joy and tradition of Eid, there is no sort of fashion attached to it for them.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/