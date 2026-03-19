Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Not Sighted In India, Eid To Be Celebrated On Saturday

The crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal was not sighted in India on Thursday, hence Eid will be celebrated on Saturday. “A meeting was just held, and since the moon was not sighted anywhere in India today, tomorrow will be the 30th fast, and the day after tomorrow will be Eid,” Mufti Adil of the Ru’yat-e-Hilal Committee at Jama Masjid was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

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Meanwhile, the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal was sighted in the UAE on Thursday, Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE has announced timings for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers across the seven emirates. Here are the timings:

Abu Dhabi: 6:44am

Dubai: 6:40am

Sharjah: 6:39am

Ajman: 6:40am

Umm Al Quwain: 6:40am

Ras Al Khaimah: 6:38am

Fujairah: 6:37am

Al Ain: 6:38am

Dhafra: 6:48am

Eastern Region: 6:37am

Bangladesh will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday after the moon of Shawwal month of 1447 was not sighted in the country on Thursday, the BSS news agency reported.