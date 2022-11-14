Kashimira cops on top in MBVV for response time on 112 service

Senior police inspector of the police station- Sanjay Hazare was felicitated by MBVV chief- Sadanand Date on Saturday for the achievement. | FPJ

The Kashimira police station has emerged on top amongst their sixteen counterparts falling under the jurisdiction of the commissionerate area in terms of response time to the calls received from Dial 112- an Emergency Response Support System of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. Senior police inspector of the police station- Sanjay Hazare was felicitated by MBVV chief- Sadanand Date on Saturday for the achievement.

The Kashimira police station has clocked an average response time of 4 minutes and 26 seconds for closing each of the 663 calls received by them in the month of October. Attending one such call, the Kashimira police reached the spot-on time and rescued a man who had attempted to end his life by jumping from an apartment on the 16th floor of a high rise in the Hatkesh area on 8, November. “We are working on further improving the response time, and setting a benchmark for ourselves,” said Hazare.

Other police stations including Mira Road and Naya Nagar have also clocked a similar average but the number of calls was limited to 428 and 152 respectively indicating the efforts taken by senior officials in imparting training to police personnel towards responding to each call has gone a long way in setting a benchmark towards achieving such feats. A total of 4469 calls were received by the MBVV police on Dial 112 this month.

Under the emergency 112 service, every call dialled gets connected to the integrated command centres and forwarded to the nearest on-duty beat marshal. The response time is calculated from the time of receiving a call from 112 to the time of closing the call by following the standard operating procedure.