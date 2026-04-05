MMRDA Crackdown Triggers Panic Among Kasheli Residents In Bhiwandi; MP Sanjay Kelkar Seeks Action Against Errant Developers

MMRDA | File

Bhiwandi: Thousands of residents living in buildings at Kasheli along the Bhiwandi–Thane Road are gripped by fear following action initiated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) over alleged illegal constructions built on forged documents.

The issue has snowballed into a major housing crisis with residents many from Bhiwandi Thane and Kalwa now facing the threat of legal action and possible eviction despite having purchased flats in good faith.

Taking serious note of the matter Thane BJP MP Sanjay Kelkar has directed MMRDA officials to immediately initiate criminal proceedings against the developers responsible for the alleged fraud.

He emphasized that innocent homebuyers should not be made to suffer for violations committed by builders.

Kasheli, owing to its proximity to Thane, has witnessed rapid urbanisation in recent years. During this boom several developers allegedly constructed residential buildings using fake MMRDA approvals and forged documentation. These flats were then sold to economically weaker and middle income buyers often at relatively affordable rates attracting thousands of families seeking housing near the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

However, authorities have now flagged many of these structures as illegal. Notices have reportedly been issued to residents, creating widespread panic and uncertainty.

Adding to the crisis, developers who once facilitated these transactions are now allegedly refusing to provide No Objection Certificates (NOCs), further complicating the legal standing of these buildings.

Sources indicate that some developers even secured bank loans using forged MMRDA documents, pointing to a deeper nexus of financial and regulatory violations.

The issue was raised during the ‘Jansevakacha Jansamvad’ programme held at the BJP office in Khopat, Thane, where affected residents met Kelkar and narrated their ordeal.

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Responding swiftly, the MP took up the matter with MMRDA officials, urging them to differentiate between culpable developers and innocent buyers.

Kelkar asserted that strict action must be taken against those who fabricated documents and misled citizens, while ensuring protection and relief for residents who invested their life savings into these homes.

The unfolding situation has now put the spotlight on regulatory lapses and the urgent need for accountability in the region’s fast-paced real estate sector.