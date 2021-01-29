Karnataka-Maharashtra Land Dispute: Maha CM releases evidence to claim border areas

The ongoing tiff between Maharashtra and Karnataka on border issue on Thursday took a new twist when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray released a film and some records as evidence to show that the border areas currently occupied by Karnataka belong to Maharashtra.

‘’Sixty years ago, a teacher at a school in Karwar taught English, Marathi and Konkani, an old Marathi nameplate of NCC Battalion, Vichari, the first newspaper in Marathi in Kannada district, Marathi annual report of Karwar Urban Co-operative Bank of 1912, Marathi plaque of a bridge built in Belgaum in 1890. This is the evidence of the Marathi language and culture from the border areas of Karnataka dating back to one hundred and fifty years which unfolds on the black and white screen in front of us and we are stunned,’’ said Thackeray in a release issued by his office. Thackeray has released this evidence through the state's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).

Against the backdrop of the current border situation, Thackeray has directed to make available a unique 35-minute short film 'A Case for Justice' made 50 years ago for viewing by the members of the public. The film, which was shot on earlier reels, has been digitally revived by the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, and it can be accessed by all. "The short film can be watched on the DGIPR’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_3Pi36ia-c ."