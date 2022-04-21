Karjat: ND Studios to host Maha-Utsav 2022 to celebrate vibrant Maharashtra

The celebrated Indian production designer and art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on Thursday announced the grand MAHA- UTSAV 2022 celebrations slated to take place at ND Studios. The four day Mega event that celebrates the rich culture, art, tradition, taste & vibrant colours of Maharashtra will be held on 28th, 29th, 30th April & 1st May 2022, in honor of the 62nd Anniversary of the formation of the State of Maharashtra.

"I have always been an artist first, then an entrepreneur. As an artist, I understand the struggle & pain of my fellow artists. The pandemic hasn't been kind to the artist community. At ND Studios, we always strive to put our best foot forward in supporting arts & artists. The Maha-Utsav, is a positive step towards this endeavour where we will support artists and their craft through our year-long advocacy campaign. The Maha- Utsav' of Maharashtra's great tradition will not only provide a platform for artists working in this field to preserve the heritage but also inspire the new generation", shared the ace designer Nitin Desai, Founder, ND Studios.

The celebration features MAHA- RAJE (An ode to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), MAHA- SANSKRUTI (The culture of Maharashtra), MAHA- SWAD (The taste of Maharashtra), MAHA-KHEL (The sports of Maharashtra), MAHA-KALA (Art & Crafts of Maharashtra), MAHA-CINEMA (Showcasing the best of Marathi Chitrapat), MAHA-MELA (Biggest Flea- Market), MAHA-VYAVSAAY (Business Networking) and MAHA-GAURAV (Icon Awards).

The four day festivities will be flagged off with Bike Rally of all-women riders The event will see 10000+ artists & participants coming together to honour the greatness of Maharashtra, its history, culture, sports, arts, films, business and commerce and much more with a total of 25,000-50,000 visitors walking in over the four day event.

The highlights of the extravaganza include a Marathi Film Festival which will pay tribute to the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke to be hosted for the first-time at ND’s FILM WORLD. The 'Maha - Utsav' will feature a special tribute dedicated to legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar, Ramesh Deo, Bhaji Pandharkar and V Shantaram. It will show a journey of evolution of Indian Cinema through a musical.

A grand Maha- Natya based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will also be witnessed on the grand sets. A major World Record will be attempted by 5000 school children from Maharashtra who will create a magnificent portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Rubik's Cubes.

A new Maharashtra song will also be released which is conceptualized by Shreyasi Vaze & Mandar Apte.

The festival will also see participation from various social organizations working for the cause of environment, agriculture education, water conservation and different-ly abled individuals like blind, leprosy.

Desai further added, "By showcasing their work before the society, we are also trying to get strength from the society to come forward and support the causes"

Some key features of the event that depicts Maharashtra's cultural richness includes Maharashtra Gaurav Gatha, Lavani Utsav called 'Maha Lavani', Bollywood treasures, a fusion musical instrumental show, short film festival, one-act plays and many more."

More than 100 traditional artists will participate in the festival to showcase various folk arts of the state like Bharud, Lavani through 'Mahakala' initiative.

Around 100 athletes from Maharashtra will participate in wrestling and kabaddi competitions to be held under 'Mahakhel' and put their skills to the test. 'Mahasanskriti' will showcase the traditional occupations of rural culture of Maharashtra. Under 'Mahaswad', foodies will be able to enjoy a variety of delicacies across the state.

The 'Maha Business' summit will bring together various professionals, entrepreneurs from across the state to discuss issues facing the industry, global opportunities in the future, image enhancement, branding through seminars to guide the younger generation. Under the 'Maha Gaurav' initiative, deserving personalities from various fields of the state will be honored.

The Special attractions for the spectators will be the cultural events taking place at Raigad Darbar, Shivneri, Royal Palace, Red Fort, Mumbai's Khau Galli, Chor Bazaar, Market, Mega Floor, Talent Hunt Floor and grand open stage.

ND’s Film World will fulfill all your dreams. It’s a Theme Park that Celebrates Indian Films, Artists and Film Fans. Spread across 43 Acres, it’s got a range of entertaining attractions that enthrall across ages. Every corner is worth a selfie & every performance will garner a wow.

The entry for the event will be free.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:25 PM IST