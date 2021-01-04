Kangana’s criticism against MVA govt to please BJP: Congress

The Congress party on Monday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesman Sachin Sawant alleged that Kangana’s criticism against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was meant to please the BJP. It has also exposed BJP’s anti Maharashtra stand.

Sawant was speaking to the media a day after Kangana, while taking a dig at Urmila Matondkar, had claimed that Congress, Shiv Sena's ally in the state's coalition government, was trying to demolish her house and took a potshot at Urmila for being "smart" enough to maintain good relations with her former political party.

“Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, the houses that I built from my hard-earned money are being demolished by Congress. By impressing BJP, I have only gotten 25-30 legal cases against me,” said Kangana in her tweet.

However, Sawant claimed that Kangana’s admission has exposed a conspiracy to discredit Maharashtra, Mumbai Police and the chief minister hatched by BJP. He said that the people of Maharashtra will never forgive BJP.

“Kangana in her latest tweet had used words indicating her intention to please the BJP. It clearly means her tirade against the MVA was scripted by the BJP. The conspiracy of maligning the image of the state is now exposed. It also exposes BJP's anti-Maharashtra stand,' said Sawant.

Sawant said Ranaut had insulted 13 crore people of Maharashtra and 'the BJP was happily enjoying it'.

BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “The allegations by Sachin Sawant are baseless. Nobody takes him seriously, hence, no need to give any importance to his allegations.”