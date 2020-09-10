Kangana Ranaut's social media comments have nothing to do with demolition work, BMC tells Bombay High Court

The allegations levelled by actress Kangana Ranaut against the city civic body of harassment and malafide intentions are baseless and unfounded, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court on Thursday, while justifying its ‘swift’ action of demolishing the alleged illegal constructions at the actress's bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra. The civic body further said that the demolition has nothing to do with whatever the actress commented on social media.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla was informed that Kangana is trying to cover up her ‘flagrant’ illegalities by alleging the BMC of malafide intentions.

The civic body, through senior counsels Aspi Chinoy and Anil Sakhre, submitted an affidavit, stating that it followed the ‘due procedure’ in demolishing the structure.

As far as Kangana’s allegation that the civic body did not give ample time for her to respond is concerned, BMC, in its affidavit, has said that the actress has been avoiding it to justify her illegal constructions. The affidavit states that the civic body followed the due procedure right from inspecting the site to issuing notice to Kangana. "When she and her staff refused to accept the notice, we were left with no other option but to paste the same on the structure. She was given enough time to clarify her stand, but in her response, she has neither denied nor disputed the illegal construction by her," the civic body has said in its affidavit.

BMC has further said that Kangana and her team did not respond properly and continued with the work despite being served a demolition notice.

"If a person fails to stop work despite BMC notice, then our policy provides for removing such a structure within the expiry of 24 hours of the notice," the BMC said, while justifying its action.

On the other hand, Kangana sought time to respond to all the contentions of the civic body.

The bench allowed her to file her say before September 22, when the matter would be taken up for hearing, again.

Meanwhile, Kangana sought a directive to the BMC to restart its water and electricity connection. However, the judges refused to pass any such order, despite Kangana's counsel highlighting the fact that her househelp and security guards live in this bungalow.