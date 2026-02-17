 'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': Heavy Vehicle Ban During PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Brings Rare Relief On Western Express Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': Heavy Vehicle Ban During PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Brings Rare Relief On Western Express Highway

'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': Heavy Vehicle Ban During PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Brings Rare Relief On Western Express Highway

A temporary ban on heavy motor vehicles during VVIP movement led to unusually smooth traffic on the Western Express Highway, with commuters travelling from Kandivali to Bandra in just 30 minutes. The 13-hour restriction has sparked fresh debate on whether Mumbai should permanently regulate heavy vehicles during peak daytime hours.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': PM Modi's Visit To Mumbai Brings Relief On Western Express Highway, As Heavy Vehicles Kept Off Roads |

Mumbai witnessed an unexpected traffic transformation on Tuesday as heavy motor vehicles were kept off key stretches of the Western Express Highway due to VVIP movement. For many commuters, the experience was strikingly different from the daily grind of congestion and bottlenecks.

An X user posted that covering the distance from Kandivali to Bandra in just 30 minutes, a journey that often stretches well beyond an hour during peak hours. With fewer large trucks and container vehicles on the road, traffic flowed steadily, and long queues were notably absent.

Advisory And Restrictions In Place

The Mumbai Traffic Police had imposed major restrictions in view of the visit of the Prime Minister of India and the President of France. As per the advisory, a complete prohibition on the movement of heavy motor vehicles was enforced from 8.00 am to 9.00 pm, a total of 13 hours.

FPJ Shorts
Air India And Lufthansa Group Sign Strategic MoU To Boost India–Europe Connectivity After EU Trade Pact
Air India And Lufthansa Group Sign Strategic MoU To Boost India–Europe Connectivity After EU Trade Pact
Thane Tragedy: 3 Injured After Midnight Slab Collapse At Wagle Estate 5-Storey Apartment, Building Sealed By Civic Authorities
Thane Tragedy: 3 Injured After Midnight Slab Collapse At Wagle Estate 5-Storey Apartment, Building Sealed By Civic Authorities
'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': Heavy Vehicle Ban During PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Brings Rare Relief On Western Express Highway
'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': Heavy Vehicle Ban During PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Brings Rare Relief On Western Express Highway
Easter 2026 Date: Why Are Easter Eggs Linked to Jesus’ Resurrection?
Easter 2026 Date: Why Are Easter Eggs Linked to Jesus’ Resurrection?

The restriction applied to both northbound and southbound carriageways between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka. Ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and government vehicles deployed for VVIP security were exempted.

Commuters were advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic authorities.

A Glimpse Of A Possible Policy Shift

The dramatic improvement in traffic conditions has now triggered conversation among residents and transport observers. The temporary decision offered a glimpse into what structured regulation of heavy vehicles during peak hours could achieve.

Suggestions have emerged to restrict heavy vehicle movement on major arterial roads between 7.00 am and 11.00 pm, allowing regulated entry only during night hours from 11.00 pm to 6.00 am.

Read Also
'Friend Emmanuel Macron Liked Mumbai, Enjoyed His Morning Run': PM Modi After Meeting French...
article-image

For a city that routinely struggles with congestion, Tuesday's experience has raised an important question. If one day without heavy vehicles can transform traffic flow, could a well planned long term policy offer sustained relief for Mumbai’s overburdened roads.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Tragedy: 3 Injured After Midnight Slab Collapse At Wagle Estate 5-Storey Apartment, Building...
Thane Tragedy: 3 Injured After Midnight Slab Collapse At Wagle Estate 5-Storey Apartment, Building...
'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': Heavy Vehicle Ban During PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Brings...
'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': Heavy Vehicle Ban During PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Brings...
Heart-Winning Initiative: Thane Traffic Police Create Green Corridor To Rush Donor Heart To Mumbai...
Heart-Winning Initiative: Thane Traffic Police Create Green Corridor To Rush Donor Heart To Mumbai...
Mumbai: PM Modi & French President Macron Virtually Inaugurate H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line...
Mumbai: PM Modi & French President Macron Virtually Inaugurate H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line...
MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region
MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region