'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': Heavy Vehicle Ban During PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Brings Rare Relief On Western Express Highway

'Kandivali To Bandra In Just 30 Minutes': PM Modi's Visit To Mumbai Brings Relief On Western Express Highway, As Heavy Vehicles Kept Off Roads |

Mumbai witnessed an unexpected traffic transformation on Tuesday as heavy motor vehicles were kept off key stretches of the Western Express Highway due to VVIP movement. For many commuters, the experience was strikingly different from the daily grind of congestion and bottlenecks.

Today, due to VVIP movements, heavy vehicles were off Mumbai roads — and the result was unbelievable.



🚗 Kandivali to Bandra on the Western Express Highway in just 30 minutes.



No chaos. No bottlenecks. No endless crawling.

An X user posted that covering the distance from Kandivali to Bandra in just 30 minutes, a journey that often stretches well beyond an hour during peak hours.

An X user posted that covering the distance from Kandivali to Bandra in just 30 minutes, a journey that often stretches well beyond an hour during peak hours. With fewer large trucks and container vehicles on the road, traffic flowed steadily, and long queues were notably absent.

Advisory And Restrictions In Place

The Mumbai Traffic Police had imposed major restrictions in view of the visit of the Prime Minister of India and the President of France. As per the advisory, a complete prohibition on the movement of heavy motor vehicles was enforced from 8.00 am to 9.00 pm, a total of 13 hours.

The restriction applied to both northbound and southbound carriageways between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka. Ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and government vehicles deployed for VVIP security were exempted.

Commuters were advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic authorities.

En route to India!



Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further.



On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France.… pic.twitter.com/k3Q9fSckWs — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 16, 2026

A Glimpse Of A Possible Policy Shift

The dramatic improvement in traffic conditions has now triggered conversation among residents and transport observers. The temporary decision offered a glimpse into what structured regulation of heavy vehicles during peak hours could achieve.

Suggestions have emerged to restrict heavy vehicle movement on major arterial roads between 7.00 am and 11.00 pm, allowing regulated entry only during night hours from 11.00 pm to 6.00 am.

For a city that routinely struggles with congestion, Tuesday's experience has raised an important question. If one day without heavy vehicles can transform traffic flow, could a well planned long term policy offer sustained relief for Mumbai’s overburdened roads.

