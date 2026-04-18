Kandivali Seafarer Dixit Solanki, Killed In West Asia Crossfire, Laid To Rest In Mumbai

Mumbai, April 18: The last rites of the Indian sailor Dixit Solanki, a resident of Kandivali, were performed at the Dhanukarwadi cremation ground on April 18, bringing a somber end to a tragedy that has drawn attention to the risks faced by Indian seafarers amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Visuals shared by IANS shows the body being carried in a hearse towards the Dhanukarwadi cremation grounds, surrounded by family and friends.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Dikshit Solanki, a 25-year-old Indian sailor from Kandivali, Mumbai, was working as an oiler on the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom when a drone attack near the coast of Oman on 1 March 2026 caused an explosion in the engine room, leading to his death. His body… pic.twitter.com/Ul2iJjiDcZ — IANS (@ians_india) April 18, 2026

Solanki, who was working as an oiler aboard the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom, lost his life after a drone attack near the coast of Oman on March 1, 2026. The strike triggered a powerful explosion in the vessel’s engine room, where he was on duty at the time.

His mortal remains reached Mumbai 48 days after the incident. However, after the arrival of the body, the family approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to ensure that DNA testing was conducted to conclusively establish his identity.

According to maritime sources, the tanker had departed from Europe on February 8 and was en route to Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia when it came under attack in the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, a region that has seen heightened hostilities due to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Solanki had joined the vessel on December 10, 2025, and had been serving on board for nearly 80 days at the time of the incident.

He is being regarded as India’s first known casualty linked to the West Asia conflict, raising serious concerns over the safety of Indian crew members working on international shipping routes through volatile zones.

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