Seaman Dixit Solanki's Mortal Remains Arrive In Mumbai A Month After Death; Father Demands Second Post-Mortem

The mortal remains of seaman Dixit Solanki, who is said to be India's first casualty in the ongoing war between the US-Israel and Iran, arrived in Mumbai early on Sunday, a month after his death. | X

Mumbai: The mortal remains of seaman Dixit Solanki, who is said to be India's first casualty in the ongoing war between the US-Israel and Iran, arrived in Mumbai early on Sunday, a month after his death.

Father Demands Second Post-Mortem

However, his father Amritlal, has demanded a second post-mortem, questioning whether the shipping company carried out a DNA test confirming an exact match as the body did not remain intact due to the explosion. The family is yet to perform the last rites, said a police officer from Charkop.

Solanki, 33, was killed in March after a drone struck MT MKD Vyom, the vessel on which he was working, off the Gulf of Oman. His family had even moved the Bombay High Court, seeking the return of mortal remains, while alleging lack of clarity from the officials.

Remains Handed Over to Family

The Sahar police said that the remains were not taken to Delhi and they arrived directly in Mumbai around 7am. “We handed over the remains to the family after completing the formalities,” an officer said.However, Amritlal has sought another post-mortem and the bereaved family reportedly took the remains to a mortuary cabinet in Byculla. The kin have demanded a written assurance that a post-mortem was conducted by the shipping company and that the Solanki’s DNA was verified.

The Charkop officer said that Amritlal claimed he was not given any written documentation confirming a positive DNA test. The police added that the body had been recovered in several parts and an autopsy was conducted in Oman. If a post-mortem has to be conducted again in Mumbai, the police will first have to register an accidental death report. Amritlal told the police that as it has been a month since his son was killed, a post-mortem needs to be conducted.

Despite several attempts for comments, Amritlal did not respond. Originally from Ghogla in Diu, the Solankis live in Kandivali West.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/