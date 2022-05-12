Kandivali residents cry for water

Even if all the seven lakes that supply water to the city have enough stock, the residents of Thakur Complex and nearby areas in Kandivali perpetually face acute water shortages. However, the problem has become more acute in the last three months. Some housing societies have to regularly buy water from tankers, which turns out to be an extremely expensive proposition.

With the water tanker association on strike since Monday, the problem is biting household budgets as people dependent on tankers across the city are forced to buy bottled water.

The BMC, however, said there would be no water woes. The lakes still have 25 per cent stock, ensuring that they get an unaffected supply till the monsoon begins.

However, several societies of Thakur Complex, Asha Nagar, are receiving only 50 per cent of their normal supply. “We hardly get any water, and hence are forced to buy it for Rs 10,000,” said Avinash Bhuta, a resident of Videocon Tower.

Agitated over the problem, a group of 20-30 residents questioned the officials of R-South ward, Kandivali. They said that the officials assured them of a solution but the issue remains unresolved to date. The officials told the residents that the low water level in the Borivali reservoir and leakage in supply lines from Bhandup were some of the reasons for the shortage in the area.

“We urged the officials to divert water from Malad reservoir to Borivali reservoir and change the timings for Thakur Complex. However, the situation remains the same, affecting thousands of residents,” said Sanjay Jaiswal, the founder of the Thakur Complex Residents Association.

Assistant municipal commissioner, R-South, Sandhya Nandedkar said, “The level of water is not maintained in Borivali reservoir due to which some areas in Kandivali are facing a shortage. The hydraulic department of the BMC is trying to resolve the issue.”

ALSO READ Mumbai: Man lodges complaint after facing harassment from loan sharks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:24 PM IST