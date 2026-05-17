Kandivali Jewellery Unit Robbed Of ₹5.28 Crore Gold Bangles; FIR Filed Against 3 Guards | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Charkop Police have registered an FIR against three security guards of Shree Jee Manufacturers for allegedly stealing 22-carat gold bangles worth Rs 5.28 crore. The company is engaged in manufacturing jewellery from raw gold. After the alleged theft, the trio fled the scene. The incident occurred on May 14, and the case was registered the following day.



As per the FIR, the complainant, Ashok Waya, 63, resides in Kandivali West and operates Shree Jee Manufacturers, a two-storey company located in Charkop, Kandivali West. The company has been engaged in manufacturing various types of jewellery from raw gold for the past 45 years. It produces jewellery as per orders, and around 32 workers, including three watchmen, are employed there.



The accused watchmen have been identified as Mohammad Safir alias Mohammad Ahmaz (from Jammu and Kashmir), Vikas, and Shabaz Gujjar, both from Charkop.





On May 14, at around 8:10 am, Waya received a WhatsApp message from Mohammad Ahmaz stating that he would leave the job as he had not been paid his salary. Subsequently, Waya tried to call Mohammad, but his mobile phone was switched off. He then contacted manager Mahendra Satikyular and instructed him to meet Mohammad.



Soon after, the manager informed Waya that all three security guards deployed on the ground, first, and second floors had gone missing. Waya and the manager tried to contact them, but were unsuccessful. Later, they discovered that 3,176 grams of 22-carat gold bangles, worth Rs 5.28 crore, were missing from the company’s logistics pocket.



In the FIR, Waya alleged that the gold bangles were stolen by the three security guards. He lodged a complaint against them, and the police registered the case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft and launched an investigation.

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