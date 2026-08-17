Kandivali Hotel Fire: 11 Rescued As Early-Morning Blaze Erupts At Abhirai Hotel In Mumbai’s West Suburb | Video | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A Level-I fire broke out in a commercial building on Kandiwali Station Road in Mumbai’s Kandivali West early Monday morning, with 11 people safely rescued from a lodging house on the second floor, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade Control at around 4:14 a.m. The fire broke out at Abhirai Hotel on Kandiwali Station Road.

According to the fire brigade’s update, the blaze was confined to electrical wiring, electrical installations, wooden furniture, tarpaulin, bamboo and plastic materials at an adjacent temporary fruit stall.

The fire also affected clothes, wooden furniture and a false ceiling over an area of approximately 50 square feet on the fourth floor. Aluminium and plastic decorative sheets on the exterior side of the building were also affected.

The building is a commercial structure comprising a basement, ground floor and four upper floors. The entire building was smoke-logged during the incident.

Firefighters rescued 11 people safely through the staircase from the second-floor lodging house. No injuries were reported in the fire brigade’s update.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade said it received the information from the BMC’s Municipal Fire Brigade Control. The fire was classified as a Level-I incident and it was brought under control and extinguished at 6:07 a.m. The situation was subsequently brought under control after quick firefighting and rescue operations at the site.

The fire brigade has not reported any injuries in connection with the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the fire were not provided in the update issued by the civic fire control authorities.

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In a similar inicident, earlier this month two people, including a toddler, were killed, while six others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai's Vile Parle West, officials said.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire, which was initially assumed to be Level-1, escalated to Level-2.

However, after continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control at around.

DFO R. V. Bhosle mentioned that eight fire tenders were deployed, along with other special equipment, to bring the blaze under control.

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