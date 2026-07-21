Kandivali Celebrates Jagannath Rath Yatra With Religious Fervour |

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees poured onto the streets of Mumbai’s western suburbs on Sunday as Kandivali celebrated the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra with intense fervor, grand processions, and devotional fervor. Initiated in 2015, this year’s yatra saw more than 2,500 participants gather from Kandivali and neighbouring localities, including Hanuman Nagar, transforming the suburban corridor into a vibrant spectacle of faith.

Journey from Sapphire Heights

Held under the guidance of Narayani Lakshmi Devi Dasi, a disciple of Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaj, the sacred journey commenced from Sapphire Heights and wended its way through the neighborhood before culminating at Alica Hall.

​Despite intermittent monsoon rains, the spirit of the devotees remained undaunted. The central highlight of the procession was the majestically decorated chariot carrying the deities — Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladev, and Subhadra Devi — adorned with elaborate floral arrangements. As the colossal chariot rolled forward, devotees filled the air with continuous kirtan, ecstatic dancing, and katha shravan.

Rose Petals Rain from Balconies

Housing societies along the route actively coordinated to setup makeshift altars, offering bhoga, distributing prasadam and providing fresh drinking water to thousands lining the streets. One of the most picturesque moments occurred when residents showered rose petals from balconies and street corners, bathing the chariot and pilgrims below in a crimson cascade.

​"To see families from various housing societies come together — cooking prasadam, pulling the wooden ropes, and dancing in the rain — shows the true communal spirit of Mumbai," noted one local organiser.

MLAs, Corporators Attend Event

The procession drew several prominent local dignitaries and civic leaders who arrived to seek blessings and pay their respects to the deities. Prominent attendees included local Member of Legislative Assembly Atul Bhatkhalkar, municipal corporator Neelam Gurav, former Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty and former municipal corporator Surekha Patil.

​A notable stop along the sacred route took place at the historic Naga Baba Shiva Temple, where organisers hosted a grand welcome featuring sheera prasad and dedicated jal seva for all passing pilgrims.​The festival concluded late into the evening at Alica Hall with a final session of soulful kirtan and the distribution of prasadam to every attendee.

​Organisers emphasised that the seamless execution of the event was driven entirely by the selfless dedication of the core committee and dozens of unsung volunteers — ranging from chariot pullers and decorators to traffic coordinators and prasadam servers.

​"While it is impossible to list every single name, in the eyes of Lord Jagannath, every small act of service is eternally remembered. Becoming a servant of the Lord is considered the highest fortune, and we extend our deepest thanks to every volunteer, resident, and well-wisher who made the 2026 Rath Yatra an unforgettable, spiritually uplifting occasion," said a member of the organising committee.

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