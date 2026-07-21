Daylight Robbery At Dahanu Jewellery Shop: Armed Men Loot Gold Worth Lakhs, Police Launch Manhunt | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a daring daylight robbery, three armed assailants targeted New Laxmi Jewellers on Irani Road in Dahanu town on Monday evening, making away with gold and silver ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees, police said. The incident, which occurred at around 4:30 pm, has sent shockwaves through the local business community and raised concerns over public safety.

Shot Fired at Shop Front

According to preliminary information, three unidentified men entered the jewellery store and allegedly fired a shot at the glass frontage of the shop before threatening the owner at gunpoint. The accused then filled a sack with gold and silver ornaments and fled the scene within minutes.

After committing the robbery, the accused fled the scene on the same motorcycle. The incident unfolded in full public view, with several people witnessing the sequence of events. The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV cameras as well as surveillance cameras installed in the surrounding area.

Police Launch Immediate Operation

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Dahanu Police, the Crime Branch, and senior police officials rushed to the spot. Police immediately launched a search operation and set up checkpoints at strategic locations to trace the accused.

A forensic team visited the crime scene to collect evidence, while investigators are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Police said that multiple angles are being explored as part of the investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend those involved. "Special teams have been formed to trace the accused. CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and surrounding establishments is being examined, and technical evidence is being analysed. We are investigating all possible angles and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest," a senior police officer said.

Police have not yet disclosed the exact value of the stolen ornaments and cash, stating that an assessment is being carried out in coordination with the shop owner. An offence has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.

The audacious robbery in the heart of Dahanu town during broad daylight has created an atmosphere of concern among traders and residents. Members of the local business community have urged the police to swiftly arrest the accused and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

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