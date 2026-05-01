Kanakadhara Homam In Chembur On May 24: Over 100 Vedic Priests, 11 Homa Kunds To Seek Goddess Mahalakshmi's Blessings

The aim to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi for all devotees. Details can be obtained from the managing trustee B. | X @navnitkrishnaj

Mumbai: The Kalavai Sri Mahadevendra Saraswati Sankaracharya Trust will hold a huge ``Kanakadhara Homam (havan)" at Modern High School grounds, Chheda Nagar, Chembur, on Sunday, May 24.

Date and Venue

The trust will be inviting more than 100 Vedic priests and creating 11 ``Homa kunds" for performing the ``Homam" from 6 a.m till 1pm followed by lunch. The aim to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi for all devotees. Details can be obtained from the managing trustee B. Sridhar Email: kameshwarii@gmail.com

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