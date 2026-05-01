Kanakadhara Homam In Chembur On May 24: Over 100 Vedic Priests, 11 Homa Kunds To Seek Goddess Mahalakshmi's Blessings

Mumbai: The Kalavai Sri Mahadevendra Saraswati Sankaracharya Trust will hold a huge ``Kanakadhara Homam (havan)" at Modern High School grounds, Chheda Nagar, Chembur, on Sunday, May 24.
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Date and Venue
The trust will be inviting more than 100 Vedic priests and creating 11 ``Homa kunds" for performing the ``Homam" from 6 a.m till 1pm followed by lunch. The aim to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi for all devotees. Details can be obtained from the managing trustee B. Sridhar Email: kameshwarii@gmail.com
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