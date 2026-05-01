 Kanakadhara Homam In Chembur On May 24: Over 100 Vedic Priests, 11 Homa Kunds To Seek Goddess Mahalakshmi's Blessings
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Kanakadhara Homam In Chembur On May 24: Over 100 Vedic Priests, 11 Homa Kunds To Seek Goddess Mahalakshmi's Blessings

The Kalavai Sri Mahadevendra Saraswati Sankaracharya Trust will organise a Kanakadhara Homam in Chembur on May 24. Over 100 Vedic priests will perform rituals using 11 homa kunds from 6 AM to 1 PM. The event aims to seek blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi, followed by a community lunch.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
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The aim to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi for all devotees. Details can be obtained from the managing trustee B. | X @navnitkrishnaj

Mumbai: The Kalavai Sri Mahadevendra Saraswati Sankaracharya Trust will hold  a huge ``Kanakadhara Homam (havan)"  at Modern High School grounds, Chheda Nagar, Chembur, on Sunday, May 24.

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Date and Venue

The trust will be inviting more than 100 Vedic priests and creating 11 ``Homa kunds"  for performing the ``Homam"  from 6 a.m till 1pm followed by lunch. The aim to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi for all devotees. Details can be obtained from the managing trustee B. Sridhar Email: kameshwarii@gmail.com

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