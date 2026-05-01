Kandivali East Shocker: Repeat Offender With 10 Cases Arrested For Attempted Murder, Extortion, And Stabbing Shop Staff

Repeat Offender With 10 Cases Arrested For Attempted Murder, Extortion, And Stabbing Shop Staff | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man, identified as Bala Machindra Patil, was arrested by the Samta Nagar police after allegedly attempting to murder a shop employee in Kandivali East on April 30. According to police, Patil had a history of criminal activity, with ten cases filed against him between 2011 and 2021, leading to repeated legal actions, including a two-year prison sentence in 2021.

Criminal History

Police officer Suresh Bansode said that on April 30, around 1 p.m., Patil visited a medical shop in Lokhandwala in Kandivali East, where the victim, Pavan Yadav, worked. Patil demanded monthly extortion money from Yadav. When Yadav refused, Patil reportedly set the shop on fire and attempted to stab Yadav with a knife. Yadav narrowly escaped, though he suffered a serious hand injury. Another employee, Jagannath Chaudhari, was also stabbed and is reported to be in critical condition. He allegedly vandalised a mobile shop as well.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, Samta Nagar police have registered a case against Patil for allegedly attempting murder and extortion under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police said that Patil was a repeat offender with multiple cases lodged against him during the past decade.

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