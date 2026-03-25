Kamathipura Cluster Redevelopment: Work Order In A Week, 8,000 Families To Get 500 Sq Ft Homes

The work order for one of the biggest- the Kamathipura cluster redevelopment project in south Mumbai- will be given in a week, and the work will begin in two months, minister of state (housing) Dr Pankaj Bhoyar said. | File Pic

Mumbai: The work order for one of the biggest- the Kamathipura cluster redevelopment project in south Mumbai- will be given in a week, and the work will begin in two months, minister of state (housing) Dr Pankaj Bhoyar said. The minister was answering to the calling attention notice raised by Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel.

Long-Awaited Relief

Under this project, around 734 buildings and 8,001 tenants/residents will be rehabilitated. To expedite the project, MHADA was declared a Special Planning Authority through a Government notification dated July 9, 2025. Tenders were floated in June 2025, and after due process, contracts were awarded to M/s Bhagirathi Housing Pvt. Ltd. and Mathi Developers Pvt. Ltd. in November 2025.

MLA Patel said, "Its after 14 long years the work order for the Kamathipura cluster redevelopment project will be issued this week. Eight thousand families will get houses over 500 sq ft. The project will be undertaken is several phases, but the first phase will be completed within three to four years. It will be a big relief for the poor families staying at Kamathipura who have been eagerly waiting for redevelopment. After delay of years, the redevelopment project has finally on track"

Regulatory Backing

Approval was granted under Development Control Regulation 33(9) through a Government Resolution dated 12 January 2023 for cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated cessed and non-cessed buildings in the Kamathipura area through MHADA.

The Kamathipura area in south Mumbai, consists of a dense, multi-lingual population living in numerous old and dilapidated buildings. There has been a long-pending demand from local residents for immediate redevelopment of these structures. Following, which a redevelopment proposal was submitted to the Government through the Kamathipura Development Committee, and steps such as appointment of an architect and issuance of tenders were initiated.

"There is an urgent need to accelerate the redevelopment process. A large number of buildings under the Prime Minister Grant Project (PMGP) are located in areas like Umar Khadi and Kamathipura. Residents are forced to live in dangerous conditions due to incidents such as roof collapses, water leakage, and structural deterioration," MLA Patel added.

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