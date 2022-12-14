KAMALKANT SHAH MURDER | Crime branch to get legal opinion on clubbing FIRs

Representative pic

Mumbai: The Crime Branch which is probing the murder of Santacruz businessman Mr Kamalkant Shah is seeking a legal opinion on whether a separate FIR should be filed in this case pertaining to his mother's murder a few months prior to him falling ill after being poisoned. A Crime Branch officer said they are discussing the matter with senior officials and will take further action after seeking legal opinion.

During the interrogation of his wife Ms Kavita alias Ms Kajal Shah, Crime Branch officials were told about how she poisoned Mr Shah over time by lacing his food with arsenic and thallium, causing him to fall fatally ill. It is alleged that Ms Kavita had poisoned the businessman's mother Ms Sarla Devi food as well, causing her death a few months ago.

The allegation was made by Mr Shah's family members after his blood test to detect metals revealed that he was being given food laced with poisonous substances. After investigating the statement of the family, the police are looking to conduct a forensic investigation into the death report of Ms Sarla Devi.