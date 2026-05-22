Kalyan's Fortis Hospital Launches Advanced Emergency Department, Unveils ‘Code QRT 2.0’ Network Across 15 Hospitals

Fortis Hospital Kalyan inaugurated its upgraded Emergency Department and launched a multi-hospital emergency response network to strengthen critical care services | File Photo

Kalyan, May 22: Fortis Hospital Kalyan on Friday inaugurated its newly upgraded state-of-the-art Emergency Department, marking two decades of medical service in the rapidly expanding Kalyan-Dombivli-Ambernath belt.

Advanced emergency facility inaugurated

The advanced facility was inaugurated by Abhinav Goyal in the presence of Dr S. Narayani, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Dr Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director, Fortis Hospitals, and Dr Sudhir Gore, Emergency Head, Trauma Hospital.

Designed to deliver faster and more coordinated critical care, the department is now being regarded as one of the most advanced emergency care units in the Kalyan region.

Hospital authorities stated that over the last 20 years, specialists at the Emergency Department have managed more than 60,000 emergency cases, including trauma, cardiac emergencies and stroke interventions.

Code QRT 2.0 network launched

In a major step towards strengthening emergency response systems, the hospital also launched Code QRT 2.0, an integrated emergency coordination network linking 15 key hospitals across the city.

The initiative has been conceptualised to ensure immediate stabilisation and timely treatment during the crucial “golden hour” in life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

Addressing the gathering, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal highlighted the growing healthcare demands of the city and stressed the importance of robust emergency infrastructure.

“Kalyan has always been a city of opportunities. People come here seeking employment, growth and a better future. Today, the city is home to millions. As urban expansion continues, there should be no gaps in emergency medical services. Fortis Hospital Kalyan has remained a strong pillar of healthcare for the last two decades, and I am confident that contribution will continue,” Goyal said.

Hospital highlights emergency response capabilities

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ashutosh Pandey said the inauguration symbolises Fortis Hospital’s long-standing commitment towards saving lives and enhancing emergency healthcare delivery in the region.

“The launch of this Emergency Department marks 20 years of dedicated service in Kalyan. Through Code QRT 2.0, we aim to extend our emergency expertise to 15 partner hospitals so that there is no delay in patient stabilisation and critical treatment during emergencies,” he said.

Dr Sudhir Gore emphasised that the department has been developed on the basis of real-time emergency care experience and evidence-driven protocols.

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“Every protocol and decision in this department is based on actual emergency cases and patient outcomes. We have established a protocol-based emergency response system that has consistently delivered results surpassing several global standards. We have also ensured treatment timelines for heart attack and stroke patients that are faster than international benchmarks,” Dr Gore added.

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