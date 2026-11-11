Kalyan's 'Diwali Pahat' Celebrations Strike A Chord Of Solidarity, Raise Support For Drought-Hit Farmers | File Pic

Kalyan: Turning the festive spirit of Diwali into an opportunity to support distressed farmers, a special musical programme, ‘Diwali Pahat’, in Kalyan brought together citizens, businesspersons and social organisations to contribute towards relief for drought-hit farmers. Jointly organised by the BJP Kalyan West unit, Mangeshi Group and Kalyan Gaurav, the initiative received an encouraging response, with contributions being mobilised for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Musical Event Draws Large Gathering

Held at the Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Ground in Kalyan West, the early-morning event witnessed a large gathering of music lovers and residents. Beyond its cultural appeal, the programme stood out for bringing together members of the city's business and social communities for a common cause: extending financial assistance to farmers facing difficult circumstances.

Several social organisations, entrepreneurs, traders and prominent citizens came forward with financial contributions. The organisers have also kept the initiative open beyond the event, allowing interested individuals to submit their contributions through cheques over the next two days.

Marathi Music Enriches Festive Celebrations

The musical presentation added a vibrant cultural dimension to the occasion, featuring Marathi devotional songs, abhangs of Sant Tukaram, bhavgeet and popular songs from award-winning Marathi films. Renowned playback singers Dnyaneshwar Meshram, Harshavardhan Wavre, Anandi Joshi and Bhagyashree Deshpande captivated the audience with their performances. Their renditions created a blend of devotion, melody and Marathi cultural traditions. The programme was anchored by noted presenter Deepti Bhagwat.

Prominent Leaders Attend The Programme

Among those present were MLA Kisan Kathore, Mangesh Gaikar, Shiv Sena city chief Ravi Patil, senior corporator Jaywant Bhoir, former Standing Committee chairman Sandeep Gaikar, corporators Amit Dhakras, Shamal Gaikar and Vishal Garve, corporators Vijaya Pote, Hemlata Pawar and Dr Tanuja Wayale, TDC Bank director Arun Patil, Kalyan APMC chairman Ravindra Ghodvinde, Maharashtra Radiologists Association president Dr Prashant Patil and Dr Deepak Vazhe, among others.

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Festival Promotes Collective Social Responsibility

The initiative conveyed a message that festivals can go beyond celebrations and become platforms for collective social responsibility. By combining music with a humanitarian cause, Kalyan’s Diwali Pahat sought to bring hope and financial support to farmers in distress.

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