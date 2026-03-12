Kalyan’s Dawkhar Elegance Land Dispute Ends; Collector Rules In Favour Of Builder And 208 Flat Owners | Representational Image

Kalyan: The long-running dispute over the land on which the Dawkhar Elegance residential building stands on Malang Road in Kalyan East has finally been resolved. Following directions from the Bombay High Court, the Thane district administration conducted a detailed verification of records and concluded that the land does not belong to the Army Aerodrome. In a significant relief to the builder and 208 flat owners, the District Collector has upheld the ownership rights of Dawkhar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and the original landholders.

The controversy surrounding the Dawkhar Elegance building in Kalyan East, which had caused anxiety among hundreds of residents for months, has now been settled after a detailed legal examination ordered by the Bombay High Court.

The dispute arose after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in 2023 before the Bombay High Court claiming that the land on which the residential building stands forms part of an Army Aerodrome property. The petitioners in the case, Rajendranath Pandey and Sujit Kadam, had named the Ministry of Defence, Dawkhar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner as respondents in the matter.

In response to the petition, the High Court directed the Thane District Collector, Dr. Krishna Panchal, to conduct a detailed inquiry and determine the actual status and ownership of the land.

Acting on the court’s instructions, the district administration examined all relevant land records, historical documents and ownership papers. During the proceedings, both parties were given an opportunity to present their claims and supporting evidence.

After reviewing the documents and hearing the arguments, the District Collector concluded that the petitioners failed to establish that the land belonged to the Army Aerodrome. The inquiry found no documentary evidence to support the claim made in the PIL.

In his order, Collector Dr. Krishna Panchal clearly stated that the land legally belongs to Dawkhar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and the original landowners, thereby affirming their ownership rights over the property.

The decision has come as a major relief for residents of the Dawkhar Elegance building, where 208 families reside. The dispute had created uncertainty among flat owners who feared the possibility of losing their homes if the land was declared defence property.

Santosh Dawkhar, the builder and director of Dawkhar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., said the residents had been living under constant stress since the matter reached the court.

“The residents were deeply worried and feared that their homes might be taken away. With the District Collector’s decision, all doubts have now been cleared and the residents have received much-needed relief,” Dawkhar said.

Members of the housing society also welcomed the decision. Society chairman Rajesh Kene, secretary A.P. Singh and treasurer R.N. Saroj, along with other residents, expressed their gratitude to the authorities for conducting a fair inquiry and bringing clarity to the matter.

They also thanked builder Santosh Dawkhar for standing by the residents during the legal process and supporting them throughout the dispute.

With the district administration’s findings now confirming the legality of the land ownership, the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the Dawkhar Elegance building has effectively come to an end.

