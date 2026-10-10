Kalyan's 3 Powerlifters Earn India Berths For World Powerlifting Championship 2026, Receive ₹30,000 Support

Kalyan powerlifters Neetra Phadke, Anjali Bhilware and Devika Paul have qualified to represent India at the World Powerlifting Championship, with Vijay Tarun Mandal pledging financial assistance | File Photo

Kalyan, October 10, 2026: Three young powerlifters from Kalyan have made the city proud by securing selection for the World Powerlifting Championship following impressive performances at a national-level competition in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Neetra Phadke, Anjali Bhilware and Devika Paul, associated with Vijay Tarun Mandal in Ram Baug, Kalyan, will represent India at the international championship scheduled to be held in Batala, Punjab, from December 3 to 6, 2026.

Three Athletes Earn India Berths

Their selection marks a significant milestone for the three athletes, whose performances at the national competition have earned them an opportunity to compete on the world stage.

Their achievement has brought recognition to Kalyan and highlighted the potential of local sporting talent to make its mark beyond the national arena.

Mandal Announces Financial Assistance

In recognition of their success, Vijay Tarun Mandal, Ram Baug, has announced plans to felicitate the three athletes and provide financial assistance to support their international campaign. The organisation will extend ₹10,000 to each player, taking the total assistance to ₹30,000.

The financial support is intended to help the athletes meet some of the expenses associated with their participation in the championship and encourage them as they prepare for the international contest.

Achievement Brings Pride To Maharashtra

Vijay Salvi, a key functionary of the mandal, said the achievement was not merely a personal triumph for the athletes but a matter of pride for Maharashtra and the country.

The selection of the three powerlifters has also brought the contribution of local community organisations into focus. By recognising emerging athletes and extending financial support, Vijay Tarun Mandal has sought to encourage their sporting ambitions as they prepare to compete against international contenders.

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Athletes Prepare For World Championship

With the World Powerlifting Championship approaching, the three athletes will now look to build on their national-level performances and make the most of the opportunity to represent India. Their selection has raised hopes that the trio will carry Kalyan’s sporting aspirations onto the international stage.

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