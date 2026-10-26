Kalyan’s 100-Bed Gauripada Hospital Lies Idle For 3 Years; NCP (SP) Leader Mahesh Tapase Warns KDMC Of Protest

NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Tapase has urged the KDMC to open the long-pending Gauripada hospital by December 1 and ensure the safe storage of oxygen cylinders | File Photo

Kalyan, October 26, 2026: A 100-bed hospital at Gauripada in Kalyan West, completed and handed over to the health department in 2023, has remained non-operational for nearly three years, raising serious questions over the delay in making public healthcare facilities available to residents.

Adding to the concern, oxygen cylinders purchased during the Covid-19 pandemic are allegedly lying exposed to the elements, with several reportedly rusting in the open.

The issue was raised by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) after its Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency coordinator and chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase, inspected the hospital on Monday and met Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinav Goel to demand answers.

Delay In Hospital Operations Raises Concerns

Tapase questioned why the civic administration had failed to operationalise the hospital despite the building being handed over to the health department in 2023.

He said the prolonged delay was depriving residents of Kalyan and neighbouring areas of access to essential healthcare, particularly poor families, senior citizens and pregnant women who often struggle to afford treatment at private hospitals.

He also alleged that the hospital premises were being used to store oxygen cylinders procured during the pandemic, with several cylinders left in the open under direct sunlight and rain. The condition of the equipment has raised concerns about the protection of public assets and the civic body's handling of healthcare infrastructure.

NCP Leader Sets December 1 Deadline

During the meeting, Tapase urged the administration to complete all pending formalities and begin hospital services by December 1, 2026. He also demanded that the oxygen cylinders be shifted to a safe storage facility and audited to assess their condition, while adequate medical staff and equipment be arranged before the hospital becomes operational.

Tapase further sought written details of the action taken by the administration by November 10, 2026, to ensure accountability and establish a clear timeline for the hospital's opening.

Commissioner Goel reportedly gave a positive response and said a decision would be taken soon. However, Tapase warned that assurances must translate into concrete action on the ground.

Party Warns Of Protest Over Delay

After discussions with Goel and Deputy Commissioner Prasad Borkar, Tapase cautioned that the party would launch a democratic protest in the interest of citizens if the administration failed to take meaningful steps.

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With the December 1 deadline approaching, the focus is now on whether the KDMC will finally open the long-pending hospital and put its infrastructure to public use instead of allowing a key healthcare facility to remain idle.

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