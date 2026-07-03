Kalyan–Murbad Railway Project Moves Forward As Land Acquisition Begins After Nearly A Decade

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw |

Mumbai: The long-awaited Kalyan–Murbad railway project has moved a step closer to reality with the start of the land acquisition process. In the first phase, 151.44 hectares of land across 18 villages in Kalyan and Murbad talukas will be acquired for the proposed 28-km railway line. The state government has issued a land acquisition notification, giving affected landowners 30 days to submit objections, suggestions or claims before the competent authority. The move marks the beginning of implementation of a project that has remained on the drawing board for nearly a decade and is expected to improve rail connectivity for thousands of commuters in the region.

28-Km Corridor to Link Murbad for the First Time

The proposed railway corridor will connect Kalyan with Murbad through Ambivli and Titwala, providing Murbad taluka with its first direct railway link. The project was first announced in 2016 by then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and was later taken up as a joint venture between the Centre and the Maharashtra government. After securing administrative approvals, funding and completing technical formalities, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced budgetary support for the project, paving the way for the acquisition process to begin.

According to the notification, the project requires around 214 hectares of land, of which 151.44 hectares will be acquired in the first phase. This includes 71.86 hectares from 10 villages in Kalyan taluka Mohane, Atali, Ambivli, Balyani, Mohili, Revati, Navgaon, Kolimb, Kelani and Mamnoli and 79.57 hectares from eight villages in Murbad taluka, including Potgaon, Ghorale, Nandani, Pashani, Devpe, Shastrinagar, Malinagar and Murbad town. The competent authority will hear objections received from landowners before initiating further proceedings. Compensation will be determined only after the disposal of objections and completion of the statutory process.

The railway line is expected to bring major relief to residents of Murbad, who currently depend on Kalyan, Shahad, Badlapur or Titwala stations for rail travel. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce travel time and commuting costs for students, office-goers, traders and farmers. Better connectivity with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is also likely to encourage industrial investment, housing development, trade and tourism, giving a significant boost to the local economy while improving access to employment and essential services.

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