Kalyan Youth Congress Workers Detained Before BJP Office Gherao Over 'Purification' Row | File Pic

Kalyan: Tensions prevailed in Kalyan on Thursday as Youth Congress workers were detained by police before they could march towards the BJP office in Tilak Chowk to protest the alleged “purification” of a venue in Uttarakhand following a public meeting addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Kalyan District Youth Congress had announced a protest against the alleged incident in Haldwani, where the venue was reportedly washed with Gangajal after Kharge’s meeting.

The Congress has condemned the act, alleging that it reflects a discriminatory and anti-Dalit mindset.

The protest march was to be led by Kalyan District Youth Congress president Japjit Singh Mata and Congress women’s district president and BMC group leader Kanchan Kulkarni.

The workers had planned to march from Shivaji Chowk to the BJP office at Tilak Chowk.

Police stop protest march

However, as soon as the protesters assembled at Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan police erected barricades and stopped them from proceeding towards the BJP office.

Police detained several Congress office-bearers and workers before the protest march could formally begin.

The detention triggered a heated confrontation between the police and protesters, with pushing and jostling reported at the spot.

The situation briefly became tense as Congress workers objected to being prevented from carrying out their planned demonstration.

The detained workers were later released.

Congress reacts to detention

Kanchan Kulkarni criticised the police action and reiterated the Congress’s stand on the Uttarakhand controversy.

"Purifying a venue after a programme attended by Mallikarjun Kharge reflects an anti-Dalit mindset. The Congress is protesting against this across the country. In Kalyan too, we wanted to register our opposition democratically, but our workers were detained even before the protest could begin," Kulkarni said.

Also Watch:

Political tension rises

The incident has sparked fresh political friction between the Congress and BJP in Kalyan, with Congress workers accusing the authorities of attempting to suppress their democratic protest.

Police, meanwhile, prevented the proposed march from reaching the BJP office, citing the need to maintain law and order in the area.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/