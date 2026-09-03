Opposition To Smart Meters: All-Party Leaders To Block Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway At Shirsad Naka | X - vasaivirarinfra

Virar: Electricity consumers in the Vasai-Virar region are reportedly facing severe difficulties due to the installation of new smart meters by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and the Adani Group.

In protest against the smart meters, leaders from various political parties have come together and announced a highway blockade on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

📍 Virar Vasai Taluka



The all-party fight against Adani company’s smart meters is set to intensify, with a “Highway Roko” protest planned for September 7 at 10 AM on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, opposite K.T. Resort at Shirsad Phata.



Led by Mayor Ajeev Patil, leaders from… pic.twitter.com/Utc31NNNA9 — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 2, 2026

An all-party meeting opposing the installation of smart meters was held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC).

Leaders and office-bearers from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Communist Party and other political parties attended the meeting.

All-party protest announced

Following a unanimous decision, the leaders announced that an all-party Highway Roko protest would be held on Monday, September 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Shirsad Phata in Virar East, opposite K.T. Resort.

A letter informing the authorities about the proposed protest has been sent to the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, Mandvi Police Station, the manager of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway authority, and the Palghar District Collector.

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Traffic disruption expected

The proposed highway blockade on September 7 is expected to significantly affect traffic movement on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

The united stand taken by leaders from various political parties is also expected to increase pressure on the administration and MSEDCL over the smart meter issue.

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